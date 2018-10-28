Damien Henderson was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2014.
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Charlene Haynes-James and Scott James talk about Damien Henderson during an interview at the News-Gazette Media Building Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in downtown Champaign. Henderson was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2014.
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Charlene Haynes-James and Scott James talk about Damien Henderson during an interview at the News-Gazette Media Building Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in downtown Champaign. Henderson was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2014.
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Damien Henderson's name is seen on a plaque for his achievements on the Champaign Central basketball team Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in a hallway at the school in Champaign. Henderson was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2014.
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Charlene Haynes-James and Scott James pose for a photo next to the decal on Haynes-James' car in memory of their son, Damien Henderson, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in downtown Champaign. Henderson was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2014.
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Leconte Nix, a teacher and coach at Champaign Central, poses for a photo in the locker room at the school Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Champaign. Nix was close with Damien Henderson, who was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2014.
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
-
Cold Case: Damien Henderson
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.