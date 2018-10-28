Pierre Moulin has renovated the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority into luxury apartments.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The chimney of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The rear patio of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The rear patio of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The rear patio of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
An entrance of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
An entrance of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Pierre Moulin in rotunda of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The stairs in the rotunda of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The stairs in the rotunda of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
An interior door in a hallway of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A kitchen in one of apartments of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A book shelf in one of apartments of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A window in one of apartments of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A kitchen in one of apartments of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
-
Significant Structures: Chateau Normand
Photographer: Rick Danzl
An entrance of the former Zeta Tau Alpha sorority in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.