On The Town: National Council of Negro Women's Game Night 2018

The National Council of Negro Women's Game Night at the Urbana Civic Center on October 6, 2018.
Some of the officers for the National Council of Negro Women, Champaign County Section. From the left are Financial Secretary Murial Jones, Charter Member and Historian Mary Benson, President Alissia Young, Secretary Linda Lawson, and Second Vice President Daphne Heath. Not pictured are Treasurer Kathy Castor and First Vice President Debarah McFarland.
At the National Council of Negro Women's Game Night at the Urbana Civic Center on October 6, 2018. Joe Powell (left) and Joe Tucker managed the Minute to Win It games at teh National Council of Negro Women's Game Night.
Thelma Powell (left), Betty Jones (center), and Michelle Turner enjoyed Bingo at the National Council of Negro Women Game Night fundraiser.
Carol Hassell sells raffle tickets at Game Night benefiting the National Council of Negro Women.
Betty Hassell serves food for Eric Minor at the National Council of Negro Women's Game Night.
At the National Council of Negro Women's Game Night at the Urbana Civic Center on October 6, 2018.Beverly Minor plays a Minute to Win It game at Game Night involving moving Cheerios from one glass to another using tweezers.
Bingo player, Elva Washington, checks her raffle ticket to see if her number was called during the National Council of Negro Women's Game Night at the Urbana Civil Center.
At the National Council of Negro Women's Game Night at the Urbana Civic Center on October 6, 2018.Charlie Hassell jumps up to get his raffle prize as his winning number is called during Game Night benefiting the National Council of Negro Women.
National Council of Negro Women members gather for a photo during the Game Night fundraiser held at the Urbana Civic Center.
