St. Thomas More vs. St. Joseph-Ogden in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38) and St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) reach for the sectional championship plaque in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More celebrates their win in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More celebrates their win in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's team after winning in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (14) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Emory Ericksen (21) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Kennedi Burnett (7) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Emory Ericksen (21) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Kennedi Burnett (7) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jenna Albrecht (27) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Lacey Kaiser (6) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach Abby McDonald in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Vallee (14) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Jenna Albrecht (27) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Caroline Kerr (7) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Maci Walters (3) and St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Katelyn Berry (10) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Kylie Hopper (9) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jenna Albrecht (27), St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (14) and St. Thomas More's Maris Green (8) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (14) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Katelyn Berry (10) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Jenna Albrecht (27) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Rylee Walsh (24) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's fans as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Lacey Kaiser (6) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Jenna Albrecht (27) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Lacey Kaiser (6) and St. Thomas More's Maris Green (8) and St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (14) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38), St. Thomas More's Maris Green (8), St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (14) cheer on St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) as she goes to serve in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Vallee (14) and St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Taylor Barnes (15) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jenna Albrecht (27) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Taylor Barnes (15) and St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) an St. Joseph-Ogden's Taylor Barnes (15) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jenna Albrecht (27) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Vallee (14) and St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Joseph-Ogden's fans in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More celebrates their win in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
-
2A Volleyball Sectional: STM vs. SJ-O
St. Thomas More celebrates their win in as Class 2A volleyball sectional championship match at Bismarck-Henning High
School in Bismarck on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.