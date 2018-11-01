Directed by Laura Hackman, Illinois Theatre presents Peter Weiss " The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton under the directo of the Marquis de Sade." The play opens in Krannert Center's Studio Theatre on November 1, 2018 and continues through November 11, 2018.
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Herald played by Marlene Slaughter
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Herald played by Marlene Slaughter
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Kokol played by Ethan Perry, Rossingnol played by Kathleen Sullivan and Cucurucu played by Alice Cashmanre, confronts Marquis de Sade played by Patrick Weber
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Jacques Roux played by Nico Krauss is shocked by guards
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Charlotte Corday played by Katelin Dirr and Dupurret played by Nona Lee Porter
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Marquis de Sade played by Patrick Weber
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Coulmier played by Charlie Bauer
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Marquis de Sade played by Patrick Weber and Jean-Paul Marat played by Gabriel Herzog
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Marquis de Sade played by Patrick Weber
-
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Jean-Paul Marat played by Gabriel Herzog and Simonne Evrard played by Katelynn Shennett
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.