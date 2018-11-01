Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade
Illinois Theatre: Marat_Sade

Thu, 11/01/2018 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Directed by Laura Hackman, Illinois Theatre presents Peter Weiss " The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton under the directo of the Marquis de Sade." The play opens in Krannert Center's Studio Theatre on November 1, 2018 and continues through November 11, 2018.

