Illinois vs. Illinois Wesleyan in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Andres Feliz (10) and Illinois Wesleyan's Grant Wolfe (24) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Andres Feliz (10) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' coaches in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) shoot over Illinois Wesleyan's Miles Curry (0) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Andres Feliz (10) and Illinois Wesleyan's Doug Wallen (25) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Tevian Jones (5) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Tevian Jones (5) and Illinois Wesleyan's Alex O'Neill (34) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) blocks a shot by Illinois Wesleyan's Miles Curry (0) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois Wesleyan's Grant Wolfe (24) take a battle for the ball to the floor in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Drew Cayce (3) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' head coach Brad Underwood and Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Zach Griffith (4) of Fisher is guarded by old neighbor Illinois Wesleyan's Cory Noe (3) of Mahomet in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) leave the court together following an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois Wesleyan's Brady Rose (13) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Andres Feliz (10) and Illinois Wesleyan's Brady Rose (13) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) and Illinois Wesleyan's Doug Wallen (25) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Andres Feliz (10) and Illinois Wesleyan's Doug Wallen (25), Illinois Wesleyan's Brady Rose (13) and Illinois Wesleyan's Alex O'Neill (34) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois Wesleyan's Doug Wallen (25) and Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois Wesleyan's Brady Rose (13) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois Wesleyan's Daniel Hoekstra (32) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois Wesleyan's Bernie Coderre (23) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Andres Feliz (10) and Illinois Wesleyan's Charlie Bair (50) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) brace in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Tyler Underwood (32) and Illinois Wesleyan's Colin Bonnett (11) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois Wesleyan's Charlie Bair (50) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' assistant coach Ron Coleman in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Illinois Wesleyan's Doug Wallen (25) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Alan Griffin (0) and Illinois Wesleyan's Bernie Coderre (23) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois Wesleyan's Alex O'Neill (34) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
UI bench in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' head coach Brad Underwood in a stool in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Trent Frazier (1) in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) leaves the court following his first game in an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan
Illinois' forward Zach Griffith (4) wave on his way off the court following an exhibition basketball game to start the 2018-2019 season. At the State Farm
Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.