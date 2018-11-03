UI Football vs. Minnesota 2018

Illinois beat Minnesota 55-31 during an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois linebacker Alec McEachern (46) sings the school song in the end zone with teammates after an NCAA college football game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith celebrates with tight end Daniel Barker (87) and linebacker Jake Hansen (35) after an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
Illinois teammates celebrate after an NCAA college football game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
Illinois teammates celebrate after an NCAA college football game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
Illinois tight end Daniel Barker (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
Illinois tight end Daniel Barker (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) and wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) celebrate after a touchdown against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball under pressure from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois running back Dre Brown (25) holds onto the ball against a tackle from Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Milan (55) pressures Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) protects the ball against the defense of Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball against the defense of Minnesota defensive back Jacob Huff (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) hands the ball off to Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois linebacker Dele Harding (9) pressures Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois wide receiver Ricky Smalling (4) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith smiles on the sideline after a play against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck looks to the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) wraps up Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith looks to the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 55-31.
