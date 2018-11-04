The Storybook Ball event to benefit The Reading Group's reading services and scholarship program. At Bluestem Hall in Urbana on October 12, 2018
On The Town: Storybook Ball 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the The Storybook Ball event in Urbana on October 12, 2018
Mary Jane Tuttle at The Storybook Ball for The Reading Group.
Founder of the Reading Group, Marilyn Kay (left), with one of her "best students ever," Clint Shaw at the organizations fundraiser, The Storybook Ball.
Clarissa Fourman stands with her daughters, Cassiauna (center) and Karinadee (right), as she talks about the impact The Reading Group program has made for her family. Karinadee had great success with reading improvements through The Reading Group and Cassiauna is currently enrolled.
Silent auction items ready for bids at The Reading Group's The Storybook Ball held in Bluestem Hall.
The Reading Group board member, Chad Hoffman, juggles apples during the auction portion of The Storybook Gala. Each table held a basket of fresh apples that guests could bid on to take home.
Sandy Pistole sells raffle tickets for a ring during The Storybook Gala benefitting The Reading Group.
Emcees Christie Battista (left) and Alex Corradetti (centery) assist The Reading Group founder, Marilyn Kay) draw the winning ticket for the fine jewelry raffle at the organizations The Storybook Ball fundraiser.
Executive Director Winnie Crowder (far left) with some of The Reading Group teachers (from the left): Debbie Heffernan, Kathleen Rowell, Mary Rhodes, Michael Marks, and Rita Young. The Storybook Ball celebrated the book, Charlotte's Web by E.B. White and was barnyard themed, including the large pig sculpture.
Alex Shilts (left) poses with his former teacher from The Reading Group, Michael Marks, and the large pig sculpture at the Storybook Ball. The Ball celebrated the book, Charlotte's Web by E.B. White and was barnyard themed.
The Reading Group Executive Director, Winnie Crowder (left front) with members of the Board of Directors and the large pig sculpture at The Storybook Ball. Next to Ms. Crowder on the left are Brittany Michaels, Board President Liz Miles, and Sheila Lamb. On the right from the front are Rhonda Fallon, Board Secretary Penny Porter, Kristina Lawhead, and Chad Hoffman. The Ball celebrated the book, Charlotte's Web by E.B. White and was barnyard themed.
David Oliver monitors bids during the live auction at The Storybook Ball benefiting The Reading Group.
