Election Day: Nov. 6, 2018

Our team of photographers started early and finished late to cover Tuesday's midterm elections in East Central Illinois.
Students from Greg Stock's American Government class at Centennial High School walk down Crescent Drive with signs to encourage passersby to vote Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Centennial High School senior Ava Kneller encourages passersby to vote while standing at the intersection of South Mattis Avenue and West John Street with classmates from Greg Stock's American Government class Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Students from Greg Stock's American Government class at Centennial High School encourage passersby to vote while standing at the intersection of South Mattis Avenue and West John Street with classmates Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Centennial High School seniors Fernando Tapia, left, Alex Shilts, center, and Taya Lema, seniors in Greg Stock's American Government class at Centennial High School, encourage passersby to vote while standing at the intersection of South Mattis Avenue and West John Street with classmates Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Centennial High School teacher Greg Stock holds up a sign to encourage passersby to vote while standing at the intersection of South Mattis Avenue and West John Street with students from his American Government class Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Centennial senior Ava Kneller takes a selfie with her American Government teacher, Greg Stock while standing with signs at the intersection of South Mattis Avenue and West John Street with classmates to encourage passersby to vote Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Students from Greg Stock's American Government class at Centennial High School encourage passersby to vote while standing at the intersection of South Mattis Avenue and West John Street with classmates Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Mariah Winterbottom, left, Hazem Elansary, center, and Kindal Boatright, seniors in Greg Stock's American Government class at Centennial High School, encourage passersby to vote while standing at the intersection of South Mattis Avenue and West John Street with classmates Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Centennial High School seniors Fernando Tapia, left, Alex Shilts, center, and Taya Lema stand at the intersection of South Mattis Avenue and West John Street with classmates from Greg Stock's American Government class Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
A pair of women fill out their ballots at the Leonhard Recreation Center polling place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Ann Yarber, of Champaign, brings her ballot to the tabulator machine at the Leonhard Recreation Center polling place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
The headsign on a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus reminds people to go vote on Election Day as it heads north on South Mattis Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign. MTD is offering free rides to polling places on Election Day.
A sea of campaign signs blow in the wind outside of the Leonhard Recreation Center polling place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
People walk past campaign signs outside of the Leonhard Recreation Center polling place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
