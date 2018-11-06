Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Election Day: Nov. 6, 2018
| Subscribe

Election Day: Nov. 6, 2018

Tue, 11/06/2018 - 3:29pm | Robin Scholz

Our team of photographers started early and finished late to cover Tuesday's midterm elections in East Central Illinois.

Sections (2):News, Local
-