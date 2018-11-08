The Illinois Men's basketball team defeated Evansville 99-60 at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
UI Men's Basketball vs. Evansville
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) celebrates with fans after their win at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illini players huddle before the start of their game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) reaches for a loose ball near pack of Evansville players at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) drives past Evansville guard Shea Feehan (21) as he tries to draw a foul at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) wait to check in in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) sets to shoot a free throw in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) hangs on the rim after dunking on the Illini's first possession at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) drives on Evansville guard Noah Frederking (30) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) tips the ball away from Evansville guard Marty Hill (1) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) glides in for a shot on Evansville guard Noah Frederking (30) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Evansville guard K.J. Riley (33) swats the ball away from Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) goes for a rebound near Evansville forward John Hall (35) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) tries to tip in a rebound over Evansville guard K.J. Riley (33) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) goes up for a dunk over Evansville forward Evan Kuhlman (10) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) glides in for a layup at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reaches for a loose ball near Evansville guard Shea Feehan (21) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reacts after making a 3-point shot in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and forward Kipper Nichols (2) go up to defend a shot by Evansville guard K.J. Riley (33) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) throws a pass at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and Evansville forward John Hall (35) go after a loose ball in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) floats in for a layup near Evansville forward John Hall (35) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Brad Underwood talks to Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) on near the bench at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Brad Underwood yells from the bench at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Evansville guard K.J. Riley (33) tries to get around Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) glides in for a basket at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
Illinois guard Drew Cayce (3) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) react on the bench at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
