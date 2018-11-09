St. Thomas More plays against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
HS Volleyball: STM at IHSA 2A State Semifinal
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) and Maci Walters (3) try to block a spiked ball from Pleasant Plains' Anna Kanllakan (18) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Caroline Kerr (7) jousts with Pleasant Plains' Anna Kanllakan (18) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) and Maci Walters (3) reach to block a hit from Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) spikes against Pleasant Plains' McKenzie Smith (24) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) and Allie Trame (14) block a hit from Pleasant Plains' Allie Edwards (10) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kylie Hopper (9) serves against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) serves against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38), Anna McClure (1) and Caroline Kerr (7) lunge in vain for the ball that gave Pleasant Plains the match point during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More teammates give each other high fives as they walk off the court after losing to Pleasant Plains in an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More students cheer from the stands during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal volleyball match against Pleasant Plains at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More students cheer from the stands during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal volleyball match against Pleasant Plains at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More plays against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Maris Green (8) fist bumps teammates as her name is called during introductions before the start of an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match against Pleasant Plains at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Caroline Kerr (7) prepares to serve against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Teagan DeLorenzo (12) serves against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) hits a serve from Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38) sets the ball during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match against Pleasant Plains at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More Head Coach Stan Bergman talks to his team from the sideline during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match against Pleasant Plains at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) dives for a ball during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match against Pleasant Plains at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) spikes the ball against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Maris Green (8) hits a serve from Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (14) hits against Pleasant Plains' Allie Edwards (10) and Chloe Burt (14) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Maci Walters (3) and Kayla Brandon (5) try to block a spike from Pleasant Plains' Anna Kanllakan (18) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Caroline Kerr (7) and Maci Walters (3) try to block a hit from Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) spikes the ball against Pleasant Plains' Anna Kanllakan (18) and Maddie Reiser (12) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) spikes the ball against Pleasant Plains' Anna Kanllakan (18) and Maddie Reiser (12) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Allie Trame (14) and Kayla Brandon (5) block a ball from Pleasant Plains' Allie Edwards (10) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) celebrates after a point against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Maris Green (8) hits past a block from Pleasant Plains' Macy Kanllakan (16) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) blocks against a hit from Pleasant Plains' Allie Edwards (10) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) hits a serve from Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) and Maci Walters (3) reach to block a hit from Pleasant Plains' McKenzie Smith (24) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) spikes the ball against a block from Pleasant Plains' Maddie Reiser (12) and Anna Kanllakan (18) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Kayla Brandon (5) spikes the ball against Pleasant Plains' Maddie Reiser (12) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Maris Green (8) hits a serve from Pleasant Plains as line judge Emory Appleberry looks on during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Anna McClure (1) spikes the ball against a block from Pleasant Plains' McKenzie Smith (24) during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38) celebrates with teammates after a point against Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Haley Elam (38) hits a serve from Pleasant Plains during an IHSA Class 2A State semifinal match at Redbird Arena Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
