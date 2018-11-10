HS 2A Football Quarterfinal: Tuscola vs. Maroa-Forsyth

Tuscola plays against Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) takes a hit from Maroa-Forsyth's Tanner Hetz (51) during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola's Lucas Kresin (3) tries to stop Maroa-Forsyth's Gavin Clifton (6) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Maroa-Forsyth's Noah Holthaus (23) breaks up a pass intended for Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (81) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) looks to the sideline after being tackled during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game against Maroa-Forsyth at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Michael Badgett (34) looks for room to run against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) tries to push the ball through the defense of Maroa-Forsyth's Cody Marsh (20) and Kadinn Morris (84) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Michael Badgett (34) runs the ball as Maroa-Forsyth's Kadinn Morris (84) closes in during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) passes against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (81) reacts after an incomplete pass during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game against Maroa-Forsyth at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Maroa-Forsyth's Justin Livingood (4) breaks up a pass intended for Tuscola's Brandon Douglas (4) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Brandon Douglas (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Josh Dyer (79) reaches out for Maroa-Forsyth's Drew Hicks (7) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Lucas Kresin (3), Logan Tabeling (1), Jalen Quinn (81) and Michael Badgett (34) try to stop a run from Maroa-Forsyth's Gavin Clifton (6) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola Head Coach Andy Romine reacts after a Maroa-Forsyth touchdown during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola and Maroa-Forsyth players pile up on a loose ball during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola teammates celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown from Will Little (33) during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game against Maroa-Forsyth at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola's Ben Dixon (84) gets help off the field after a play against Maroa-Forsyth during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola's Will Little (33) runs the ball against Maroa-Forsyth during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola teammates get ready to run onto the field before the start of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game against Maroa-Forsyth at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola run onto the field before the start of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game against Maroa-Forsyth at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Gage Russell (35) gets a hug from Head Coach Andy Romine after a 63-28 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Gage Russell (35) gets a hug from Head Coach Andy Romine after a 63-28 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Brayden Vonlanken (55) gets a hug from teammate Gibson Wells (47) after a 63-28 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Turner Hastings (18) hugs Gibson Wells (47) while underclassmen recognize the team's seniors after an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola's Max Wyninger (64), Michael Badgett (34) and Bradly Mast (66) react after a 63-28 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola fans Monica Saril, left, Hannah Saril, center, and Summer Wilson cheer for their team during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game against Maroa-Forsyth at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.
Tuscola's CJ Picazo (77) hugs Head Coach Andy Romine after a 63-28 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) hugs teammate Grant Hardwick (10) after a 63-28 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
Tuscola's Caden Cradle (54) reacts on the field after a 63-28 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa.
