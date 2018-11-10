Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS 2A Football Quarterfinal: Tuscola vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Sat, 11/10/2018 - 6:42pm | Stephen Haas

Tuscola plays against Maroa-Forsyth in an IHSA Class 2A State quarterfinal game at Walter Boyd Field Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth won the game 63-28.

