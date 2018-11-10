HS Girls Swim: Sectional

Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming Meet at Unit 4 Pool at Centennial High School in Champaign. IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial seniors don't know what it's like to not win Sectionals after winning 4 years in a row at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Hannah Hong dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni High's Samaia Jones dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Hannah Hong takes second at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018. Her score is high enough that she will likely dive in an at-large spot at State next weekend.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Mahomet-Seymour's Rachel Wingle dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Sectional Champion Gabi Springer of Danville HS dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Caroline Dickerson dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Mahomet-Seymour's Carly Raver dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Caroline Dickerson dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Samaia Jones dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Hannah Hong at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Caroline Dickerson dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Emme Pianfetti dives at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Coach Courtney goes for a swim at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Medley Relay team reacts to winning the relay and qualifying for State at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Julia Wilson swims the 200 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial swimmers cheer on Elizabeth Gile in the 200 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ STM's Abbie Vessell swims the 200 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Megan Bernacchi reacts to winning the 200 IM at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Megan Bernacchi gets a big hug from Dad after winning the 200 IM at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Sally Ma laughs as she realizes she left it all in the pool in the 400 Free Relay at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial Coach Courtney Louret cheers on a swimmer at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Sally Ma winning the 50 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central parents react to Maddie Heiser qualifying for State in the 50 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Maddie Heiser is all smiles after winning second place in the 50 Free and qualifying for State based on her time at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Angelynn Huang swims 100 Fly at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Reed Broaders swims the 100 Fly at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Reed Broaders reacts to her Pool Record and Meet Record in the 100 Fly at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana's Tyann Parker swims 100 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ STM's Hannah Niccum swims 100 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Maddie Heiser swims 100 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Sally Ma smiles after winning the 100 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Coach Katie Vanhootegem coaches a 500 Free swimmer at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Lauren Feddersen winninig the 500 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Megan Bernacchi encourages Lauren Feddersen in her last lap of the 500 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial swimmers cheer on Lauren Feddersen in the 500 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Lauren Feddersen gives a thumbs up after winning the 500 Free at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Sally Ma prepares to swim the 200 Free Relay at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Alexia Popa swims 100 Back at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Kaitlyn Lassy reacts to dropping almost 7 seconds from her 100 Back time at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Reed Broaders prepares to swim the 100 Back at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Reed Broaders is way ahead of the pack in the 100 Back at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Reed Broaders checks out her time after breaking the pool record and the meet record in the 100 Back at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ STM's Abigail Deptula swims the 100 Breast at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Mahomet-Seymour's Abby Loewenstein swims the 100 Breast at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana's Elise Johnson swims the 100 Breast at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Victoria Kindratenko swims the 100 Breast at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Liara Aber swims the 100 Breast at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's River Jones swims the 100 Breast at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Lauren Feddersen in the 100 Breast at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ 400 Free Relay at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Raine Bernhardt cheers for her 400 Free Relay team at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Sally Ma smiles after winning the 400 Free Relay at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's 400 Free Relay team celebrates their win at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's winning 400 Free Relay, Sally Ma, Reed Broaders, Angelynn Huang and Raine Bernhardt at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Ally Miller swims 100 Back at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
-
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial celebrates their Sectional win at the Centennial Girls Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign IL on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.