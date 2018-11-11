Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, November 11, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Armed Forces Recruits: Before Basic Training
| Subscribe

Armed Forces Recruits: Before Basic Training

Sun, 11/11/2018 - 8:00am | Robin Scholz

Area high school senior Marine and Army recruits prepare for Basic Training in a Delayed Entry Program at Marine and Navy recruiting stations in Champaign.

Sections (1):Living
-