Area high school senior Marine and Army recruits prepare for Basic Training in a Delayed Entry Program at Marine and Navy recruiting stations in Champaign.
Armed Forces Recruits: Before Basic Training
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Staff Sgt. Brandon Howell, right, counts as Henry Johnson, 17, of Mahomet, does pushups during a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Michael Cook, of Champaign, tries to squeeze in one more pushup before the timer during a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Michael Cook, of Champaign, does sit-ups during a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Recruits go for a mile run during a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Staff Sgt. Brandon Howell leads a group of recruits on a mile run during a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Henry Johnson, 17, right, of Mahomet, puts his arms in a cooler after running a mile in the 105-degree heat index with Staff Sgt. Brandon Howell, center, and Michael Cook, of Champaign, during a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Henry Johnson, 17, right, of Mahomet, and Michael Cook, of Champaign, cool down after running a timed mile in the 105-degree heat index during a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Michael Cook, of Champaign, runs down North Country Fair Drive while doing a timed mile as part of a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Staff Sgt. Brandon Howell talks to recruits about proper pushup form during a weekly session of the U.S. Army's Future Soldier Training behind the Armed Forces Career Center at Parkland Plaza Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Marine Corp recruits take part in a 1.5 mile run in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Marine Corp recruits lift ammo boxes at the Marine Recruiting Substation in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Marine Corp recruits take part in a 1.5 mile run in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
William Kieffer, 2018 grad from Mahomet-Seymour High School, sounding off before doing pull-ups during the Initial Strength Test at the Marine Recruiting Substation in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
they have to yell out--asking permission to mount the bar before doing pull-ups
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Dominic Amore, left, (Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School 2018) does crunches as Jordan Blackburn (Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School 2018) holds his legs at the Marine Recruiting Substation in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
The goal is to do as many crunches as they can in two minutes.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Wyatt Sellek, 2018 grad from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, grimaces as he does crunches at the Marine Recruiting Substation in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Griffin Rose strains to lift himself while doing pull-ups during the Initial Strength Test at the Marine Recruiting Substation in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
