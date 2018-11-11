On The Town: CASA Casablanca

The CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Mike Sefcik, Judy Miller and Vicki Patton at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Volunteers Myrah Benner-Coogan, Kelly Dennemann and Julie Ohlsson at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Board members Babette Hiles, Kristyn McReaken and Candi Murphy at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Michelle and Tom Ramage with Judge Holly Clemmons at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Part of the silent auction display at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Event co-chairs Lynn Jones and Willie Hanson at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
The CASA board from left: Dave Sellers, president elect, Kristyn McReaken, secretary, Chip Jorstad, past president, Rush Record, executive director, Gene Honda, MC, Mike Haile, president and Chris Cheely, treasurer at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Jim Gentry and Mary Strack at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Samy and Diana Zabaneh with Neena Tripathy and Justin Wenzell at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Kyle and Kate Wilken, Chuck and Kristyn McReakan, and Rebekah and Martin Noven at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Mike Sutter and Robb Patton at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Adam Ruggieri, Natasha Stone and Alex Ruggieri at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Mike Haile, Gene Honda and Chip Jorstad at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Valerie and Jeff Van Buren at the CASA Casablanca fundraiser at the I Hotel on Friday, October 19, 2018.
