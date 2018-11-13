UI Men's Basketball vs. Georgetown

Illinois takes on Georgetown in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. UI lost 88-80.
-
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) trees tcohnsole Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) following their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) reacts to making a 3 during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) in the final seconds of their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois fans yell at the ref in the final minutes of their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) questions a call during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois' Orange Krush during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
An Illini fans questions the refs during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing, back, argues wth the ref during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) drives as Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) sets a screen during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing questions the refs during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Georgetown Hoyas center Jessie Govan (15) and Georgetown Hoyas guard Jamorko Pickett (1) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) gets blocked by Georgetown Hoyas center Jessie Govan (15) and Georgetown Hoyas guard Jamorko Pickett (1) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shakes hands with Georgetown Hoyas head coach and legendary player Patrick Ewing following their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Georgetown Hoyas forward Trey Mourning (33) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Georgetown Hoyas center Jessie Govan (15) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Georgetown Hoyas forward Josh LeBlanc (23) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Georgetown Hoyas center Jessie Govan (15) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) dives for a loose ball during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Georgetown Hoyas forward Josh LeBlanc (23) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
-
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Georgetown Hoyas forward Josh LeBlanc (23) during their NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
