Rehearsal for Beauty and the Beast Junior at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
Beauty and the Beast Junior 2018
Kellyn Morber,12, as Belle and Asim Baraka, 13, as the Beast during rehearsal for Beauty and the Beast Junior at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
Liz Carder, 10, plays Chip the teacup on a cart during rehearsal for Beauty and the Beast Junior at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
Alison Smith, right, applies makeup to her daughter Julia Smith,10, before rehearsal for Beauty and the Beast Junior at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
L-R-Kate Roth,13, as Babette; Langston Span, 13, as Lumiere; Bess Chamley, 13, as Madam De La Grand Bouche and Lucas Clinton,12, as Cogsworth dance during rehearsal for Beauty and the Beast Junior at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
Evan Unzicker,12, as Maurice, has his mustache straightened by Tyler Easter, 14, before rehearsal for Beauty and the Beast Junior at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, IL on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
