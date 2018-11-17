Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls Swim: State Finals 2018
| Subscribe

HS Girls Swim: State Finals 2018

Sat, 11/17/2018 - 7:25pm | Robin Scholz

 IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims and finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Friday and Saturday, November 16-17, 2018.

-