HS Girls Swim: State Finals 2018

IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims and finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Friday and Saturday, November 16-17, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni High sophomore Reed Broaders in the 100 Fly in which she swam a 55.66 to put her at 10th in prelims and earning her a spot in the consolation final tomorrow at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Friday, November 16th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni High freshman Sally Ma takes off for 50 Free event in which she swam a 23.95 to place 10th in prelims and qualify for the consolation final heat at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Prelims at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Friday, November 16th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Reed Broaders placed 11th in 100 Back at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni swimmers Raine Bernhard, Annemily Hoganson, Reed Broaders and Sally Ma celebrate after Reed placing 11th in the 100 Back at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Sally Ma with her 10th place medal in the 50 Free at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Danville's Gabi Springer placed 10th in diving with a score of 292.95 at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Danville's Gabi Springer with her 10th place medal in diving at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Reed Broaders swims the 100 Fly in the consolation final heat at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Reed Broaders smiles after winning the consolation final heat of the 100 Fly at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Reed Broaders and her 7th place medal in the 100 Fly at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Uni's Sally Ma competes in the 50 Free consolation final, coming in 10th with a time of 24.14, at the IHSA Girls State Swimming Finals at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL on Saturday, November 17th, 2018.
