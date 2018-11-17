Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
| Subscribe

UI Football vs. Iowa 2018

Sat, 11/17/2018 - 9:06pm | Stephen Haas

Iowa beat Illinois 63-0 during an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

-