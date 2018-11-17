Iowa beat Illinois 63-0 during an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) falls backwards after being pressured by Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Marching Illini run off the field after performing the national anthem before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players run onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive back Cameron Watkins (31) motions towards the sky before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Milan (55) reaches out for Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) runs after intercepting an Iowa ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) reacts after an interception against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) looks for room to run against Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) tries to reach out for a first down while running the ball along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive lineman Tymir Oliver (96), defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99) and defensive lineman Deon Pate (98) wrap up Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) passes against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) tries to tackle Iowa running back Toren Young (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) passes against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) tries to stop Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith looks to the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) gets up as the Iowa defense returns his fumble for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) runs the ball against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) runs the ball against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) looks for an open pass under pressure from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) break up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois fans cheer from the stands during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) and defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) try to block an extra point from Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99), defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) and defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) try to block an extra point from Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) runs the ball under pressure form Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) runs against the defense of Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) and defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) throws under pressure from Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) throws under pressure from Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fans in the student section try to perform a card stunt during halftime of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) wraps up Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and linebacker Kristian Welch (34) sack Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois tight end Bobby Walker (83), offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) and offensive lineman Kendrick Green (55) wait for a play against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) tackles Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) tackles Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) runs the ball after an interception against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek (18) makes his way through a tunnel of teammates as seniors are recognized on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Marching Illini Color Guard perform on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois fans dance during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The Illinettes perform on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Herky the Hawk, the University of Iowa mascot, runs onto the field after a touchdown against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois offensive lineman Preston Engel (58) watches Iowa players enter the field as the team warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players warm up in the end zone before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith shakes hands with wide receiver Zac Holman (37) as the team's seniors are recognized on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) gets a hug as seniors are recognized on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) makes his way through a tunnel of teammates as seniors are recognized on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (53) gets a hug from his dad, Carl Allegretti, as seniors are recognized on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Marching Illini run onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Quentin Wetzel, a freshman math major, and his dad, Glen Wetzel, both from Bloomington, watch the last minutes of the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"Something tells me I should have gone to the high school (Kankakee McNamara vs. Rochester) game instead," said David Bergdahl, a season ticket holder from Manteno, during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0. Kankakee McNamara won their game 52-42.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) watches the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois teammates walk off the field after an NCAA college football game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Iowa won the game 63-0.
-
UI Football vs. Iowa 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois wide receiver Caleb Reams (13) walks off the field with teammates after a 63-0 loss to Iowa at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.