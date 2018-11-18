On the Town: ACS Harry Potter Mystery Dinner

The American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner event in Savoy on October 24, 2018.
Guest Danielle Birt cleverly dressed as a portrait from the Gryffindor common room at Hogwarts.
Actress Cara Day as Professor Delores Umbridge during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner at the Elks Club in Savoy.
Actor Rodney Woodworth (as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart) chats with guests as he provides clues during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner.
Actress Julia Megan Sullivan (as Bellatrix Lastrange) chats with guests as she provides clues during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner.
Actress McKenzie Deremiah (as Luna Lovegood) chats with guests as she provides clues during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner.
Guest Kaden Vance takes notes during discussions with the actors during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner.
Actors Rodney Woodworth as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart (left) and Julia Megan Sullivan as Bellatrix Lastrange stay in character during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner.
Megan Peters (left) and Amanda Foltz seek clues during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery dinner.
Actors Rodney Woodworth as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart (left) and Julia Megan Sullivan as Bellatrix Lastrange stay in character during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner.
American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner organizers pose for a photo in costume. From the left are Marijane Cronk as Professor Trelawney, Jill Rannebarger as Hagrid, and Chris McConkey as Dobby the House Elf.
Jacob Smith portrays Severus Snape as the actors group to provide guests clues to solve the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery.
Carrie Penning Bush portraying Rita Skeeter at the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner.
Guests Michael Paluzzi and Sarah Testin at the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner.
Members of the University of Illinois campus Harry Potter Alliance helped serve punch during the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery Dinner. From the left are Nicole Ruggiero, Pasqua Ruggiero, and Amara Khan. The group formed under the Harry Potter brand to assist in community charity events.
Guests Katie Gauthier (left) and Dominic arrived dressed in character for the American Cancer Society Harry Potter Murder Mystery event at the Elks Club in Savoy.
