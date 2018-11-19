HS Boys Basketball: Central vs. Centennial

Central vs. Centennial in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Ray Weatherall (3) and Centennial's Spencer Evans (32) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Jalen Booker (5) and Centennial's Bryson Cowper (10) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Jake Meyer (22) and Centennial's Sam Flowers (11) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Centennial's head coach Tim Lavin in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's fans in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper (10) and Central's Sam Beesley (23) and Central's Pryce Punkay (10) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Jalen Booker (5) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Pryce Punkay (10) celebrates his three point shot long with Central's Khailieo Terry (1) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Jalen Booker (5) and Centennial's Jaylen Bryson (42) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's fans watch s Central's Jalen Booker (5) shoots in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) is fouled by Centennial's Sam Flowers (11) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) dunks in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Isaiah Jackson (21) and Centennial's Spencer Evans (32) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's head coach Jeff Finke in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Jake Meyer (22) and Central's Khailieo Terry (1) celebrate Terry's dunk in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Pryce Punkay (10) shoots over Centennial's Bryson Cowper (10) as Central's Gus Rossow (2) looks on in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's fans greet their team before a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Isaiah Jackson (21) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) goes up over Centennial's Amareon Parker (40) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Central's Sam Beesley (23) in a prep basketball game at Combes Gym at Central High School in Champaign on
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
