Some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rantoul Lazarick Lewis in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Villa Grove/Heritage Will Wilson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Unity Brady Porter in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden Joel Orcutt in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden Jack Cook in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Westville Nick Pinter in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rantoul Latavis Winston in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rantoul Hayden Cargo in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Watseka Justin McTaggart in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Watseka Blake Castonguay in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Watseka Ben Lyznicki in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola Brayden VonLanken in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola Will Little in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola Luke Sluder in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Westville Alec Schaumburg in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Villa Grove/Heritage Evan Wilson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Thomas More Averi Hughes in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Thomas More Riley Morris in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Thomas More Bryson Lee in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Unity Jared Routh in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Unity Evan Miebach in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Villa Grove/Heritage Jared Stevens in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork Matthew Wrzosek in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork Caine Wilson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Fisher Andrew Zook in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Prairie Central Wyatt Steidinger in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Prairie Central Jake Crane in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Prairie Central Jake Bachtold in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian Connor Lash in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian Josh Candler in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian Phillip Coulter in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Lane Short in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Bryce Barnes in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour Jordan Veldman in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour Dawson Finch in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour Jack McHale in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Kyle Carlton in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Garrett Latoz in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Georgetown-Ridge Farm John Dudley in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Fisher Dalton Burk in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Fisher Tyler Martin in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello Ben Singleton in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello Devin Graham in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello Alek Bundy in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Iroquois West Max Grant in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Iroquois West Michael Hartke in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Oakwood Trevan Garrett in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
LeRoy Nate Sammer in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
LeRoy Caleb Moore in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
LeRoy Nick Perry in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
La Salette Michael Wernowsky in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
La Salette Enmanuel Garcia Camilo in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
La Salette Yves Nkomba in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur Okaw Ian Lowry in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur Okaw Sean Mast in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur Okaw Christian Peter Lee in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville Tevin Smith in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville Nathaneal Hoskins in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville Sean Houpt in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Armstrong-Potomac Dylan Knight in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cissna Park Ian Rogers in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cissna Park Bailey Sluis in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cissna Park Keegan Boyle in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Armstrong-Potomac Kyler Stephens in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Paul Paunat in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Avery McConkey in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Drew Reifsteck in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arcola Myles Roberts in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arcola Alec Downs in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Armstrong-Potomac Bryce Franzen in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cerro Gordo/Bement Wes McDermith in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cerro Gordo/Bement Jake Hayes in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cerro Gordo/Bement Matthew Guffey in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Clinton Cal Case in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Clinton Matthew Overton in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Clinton Ben Nelson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Adam Hingston in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Austin Romine in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Blue Ridge Nick Becker in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Blue Ridge Zach Stephens in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Blue Ridge Nick Burrow in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Argenta-Oreana Ryan Gifford in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Boys Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Argenta-Oreana Logan Batson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.