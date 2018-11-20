Some of the sport's brightest stars from area high schools stopped by our studios for preseason portraits.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola Grace Dietrich in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Schlarman Janiah Newell in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Schlarman Capria Brown in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rantoul Courtney Sutherland in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rantoul Jada Mosley in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Rantoul Mye'Joi Williams in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana Chian Scott in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana Amya Bahler in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana Raevyn Russell in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana Alarea Jackson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden Peyton Crowe in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden Peyton Crowe in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden Bree Trimble in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Schlarman Sydney Gouard in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Uni High Sarah Grosse Perdekamp in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Uni High Macheila Anderson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Uni High Mary Walker in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Watseka Kennedy Bauer in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Watseka Magan Harris in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Watseka Mallory Drake in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Westville Aiyana Austin in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Westville Emily Jordan in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Westville Jasman Severado in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Thomas More Abby Leibach in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola Lexie Russo in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola Ashton Smith in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Thomas More Dana Hergenrother in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Thomas More NaKaya Hughes in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork Madison Kirby in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Unity Elyce Knudsen in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Unity Jordy Curtis in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Unity Rysa Stacy in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork Linzi Fauver in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork McKenna Plotner in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central Kelsey Wells in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Megan Moody in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian Meghan Olthoff in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tri-County Maiya Eskew in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tri-County Harley Barry in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tri-County Kiersten-Price-Wilson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
LeRoy Molly White in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
LeRoy Hadley McKenzie in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
LeRoy Merrit Hansson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour Maddy Wade in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour Ainsley Jessup in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour Kailyn Northrup in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Claire Retherford in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Fisher Ashlyn Carpenter in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian Sa'Kinah Williams in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Clarisa Wieneke in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Madi Peden in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Mackenzie Bruns in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Fisher Sidney Hood in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Prairie Central Becca Conlisk in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello Sydney Dowling in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello Madison Goodling in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello Emily Edmonson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Iroquois West Merrek Sweeney in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Iroquois West Madisyn Shambrook in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Iroquois West Jacey Stiers in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Hoopeston Area Lexie Breymeyer in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Hoopeston Area Ali Watson in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Makenzi Bielfeldt in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Fisher Daneigh Burk in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Maddelyn Roach in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Prairie Central Hannah Austman in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Prairie Central Elly Haberkorn in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Oakwood Katelyn Young in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Oakwood Kylie Neuman in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Oakwood Paiton Frerichs in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Raine Ray in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Ashlee LaGrand in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian Tory Clevenger in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur Okaw Christian Anna Houk in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur Okaw Christian Madalene Henningsen in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville Naomi Woods in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville Erin Houpt in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur Okaw Christian Amanda Franklin in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Drew Reifsteck in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Emily Meidel in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Hunter Edwards in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Argenta-Oreana Gabby Williams in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Argenta-Oreana Katelyn Buhlig in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Argenta-Oreana Camilyn Newbanks in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cerro Gordo/Bement Ellie Shonkwiler in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cerro Gordo/Bement Riley Brandenburg in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cerro Gordo/Bement Ella Mann in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Blue Ridge Harley Buchanan in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Blue Ridge Jenna Mozingo in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville Nautika Conaway in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Armstrong-Potomac Kayla Roe in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Armstrong-Potomac Maddie Buhr in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Marissa Herschberger in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennials Casey Pickens in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cissna Park Emily Seggebruch in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cissna Park Taya Kissack in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennial's Ashley Kirby in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
-
Faces of Winter 2018: Girls Basketball
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Blue Ridge Meah Carter in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.