Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Gonzaga
| Subscribe

Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Gonzaga

Tue, 11/20/2018 - 8:14am | Jim Rossow

The Illini took No. 3 Gonzaga to the wire on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the Maui Invitational before losing 84-78 in a tightly contested first-round game.

-