Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Gonzaga

The Illini took No. 3 Gonzaga to the wire on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the Maui Invitational before losing 84-78 in a tightly contested first-round game.
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) is defended by Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) makes a pass around Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) dribbles past Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) grabs a rebound away from Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) makes a pass under Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) grabs a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) goes to the net between Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and guard Aaron Jordan (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) knocks the ball away from Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) guard Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few motions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke (15) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) fight for a loose ball during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Gonzaga defeated Illinois 84-78.(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) tries to get past Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Gonzaga defeated Illinois 84-78. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) tries to make a basket over Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Gonzaga defeated Illinois 84-78. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) dribbles past Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Gonzaga defeated Illinois 84-78. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke (15) tries to block a three point attempt by Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Gonzaga defeated Illinois 84-78. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) fights for the ball over Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and forward Kipper Nichols (2) during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Gonzaga defeated Illinois 84-78. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after making a three-point goal during second half of a NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Gonzaga defeated Illinois 84-78. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
