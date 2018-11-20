Illinois faces Iowa State during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) drives past Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
As Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on, right, Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) tries to get past Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) blocks a shot from Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) tries to work himself past Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
Iowa State guard Marial Shayok (3) tries to pass around Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) runs into Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) looks to get through the Iowa State defense during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
-
Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Iowa State
Photographer: Marco Garcia
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb (1) blocks a shot from Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.