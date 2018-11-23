Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth

Fri, 11/23/2018 - 7:06pm | Stephen Haas

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley takes on Maroa-Forsyth in IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.

