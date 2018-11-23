Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley takes on Maroa-Forsyth in IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates celebrate with the trophy at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Maroa-Forsyth's Ian Benner (9) gets the ball away before being tackled by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (2) runs the ball against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (21) pulls in a pass along the sideline under pressure from Maroa-Forsyth's Noah Holthaus (23) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) looks for an open pass against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Joe Allen (58) tries to push toward the end zone against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) kicks an extra point against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Mike Allen calls out from the sideline during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against Maroa-Forsyth at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) keeps the ball for a run against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Maroa-Forsyth's Zac Clifton (50) blocks a punt from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Maroa-Forsyth's Ian Benner (9) looks to throw under pressure from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) and Hayden Workman (71) engulf Maroa-Forsyth's Ian Benner (9) for a sack during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) passes against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) jumps over the pile for a touchdown against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Maroa-Forsyth's Gavin Clifton (6) fumbles the ball under pressure from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Aidan Laughery (14) and Nathan Garard (7) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans cheer from the stands during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against Maroa-Forsyth at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) chases Maroa-Forsyth's Gavin Clifton (6) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18), Joe Allen (58) and Hayden Workman (71) bring down Maroa-Forsyth's Ian Benner (9) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans cheer from the stands during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against Maroa-Forsyth at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (2) watches as Maroa-Forsyth's Max Davenport (5) fumbles the ball in the end zone during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) looks on as Aidan Laughery (14) grabs the ball after Maroa-Forsyth's Max Davenport (5) fumbled the pass in the end zone during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Aidan Laughery (14) runs the ball under pressure from Maroa-Forsyth's Ben Gilbert (22) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) runs the ball against the defense of Maroa-Forsyth's Hayden Mitchell (3) during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) passes against Maroa-Forsyth during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) runs the ball away from the reach of Maroa-Forsyth's Hayden Mitchell (3) during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans pose for photos in the Tent City area outside of Memorial Stadium before the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans hang out in the Tent City area outside of Memorial Stadium before the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Memorial Stadium is seen before the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Dance Team look out onto the field at Memorial Stadium before the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons run onto the field at Memorial Stadium before their IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Band Director Kyle Renchen talks with the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Marching Band on the field at Memorial Stadium before the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans cheer from the stands during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against Maroa-Forsyth at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley cheerleaders yell from the sideline during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against Maroa-Forsyth at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) celebrates at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates celebrate at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates celebrate at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (2) breaks up a pass intended for Maroa-Forsyth's Kadinn Morris (84) in the end zone during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates celebrate at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) looks to hand off the ball during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates Marcus Baillie (32) and Remi Astronomo (60) celebrate at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates celebrate with the trophy at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players celebrate after stopping a punted ball on the Maroa-Forsyth 1-yard-line during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) carries the trophy as teammates celebrate at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Austin Spiller (33) runs towards the end zone after intercepting a Maroa-Forsyth ball during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Layne Harden (10) dives for the ball against Maroa-Forsyth's Justin Livingood (4) after Maroa-Forsyth fumbled a lateral pass in the end zone during a kickoff return in the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Layne Harden (10) reacts after a play against Maroa-Forsyth during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (2) and Ryland Holt (21) react after an interception against Maroa-Forsyth during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) runs the ball against Maroa-Forsyth during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fergie, the mascot for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, cheers on the sideline during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against Maroa-Forsyth at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans cheer from the stands during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against Maroa-Forsyth at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Maroa-Forsyth's Ian Benner (9) throws under pressure from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Hayden Workman (71) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) scores a touchdown against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans cheer from the stands during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game against Maroa-Forsyth at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the GCMS dance team perform on the field at halftime during the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) and Aidan Laughery (14) celebrate after a sack against Maroa-Forsyth's Ian Benner (9) during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans cheer from the stands during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Mike Allen celebrates with Aidan Laughery (14) and Nathan Garard (7) after a play against Maroa-Forsyth during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Colby Taylor (12) reacts on the sideline during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) celebrates at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Mike Allen talks to his team on the field after the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates celebrate with the trophy at the end of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
HS 2A State Football: GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Mike Allen reacts as players dump the water cooler on him in the final seconds of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. GCMS won the game 35-16 for back-to-back state titles.
