Monticello Wins 3A Title

Monticello football vs. Byron in the class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello celebrates their win in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's captains Braden Snyder (10) and Monticello's Riley Austin (59) reach for the trophy after beating Byron in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) grabs Byron's Drake Snodgrass (25) in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Byron's #28 couldn't stop Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) from scoring in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's defense was ready for Byron's Drake Snodgrass (25)a after he caught a pass in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's fans react in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Asher Bradd (3), Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) and Monticello's Collin Reffett (65) take down Byron's Ricky Messling (19) in their class 3A Football state shampionship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) and Byron's Tanner Klein (4) in their class 3A Football state cshampionship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Luke Stringer (4) and Monticello's Collin Reffett (65) stop Byron's Tanner Klein (4) in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Luke Stringer (4) leaves the field at halftime in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) and Byron's Drake Snodgrass (25) in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's sideline watches as Monticello's Asher Bradd (3) is tackled by Byron's Ian Palzkill (22) in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello celebrates their win in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's fans withstand the steady rain in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's defense celebrate a big stop in the fourth quarter in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello gathers for a prayer at the Zuppke Wall before their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello takes the field in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello takes the field in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Asher Bradd (3) in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's head coach Cully Welter still wore shorts in the pouring rain in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's band plays under the horseshoe before halftime in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Stalwart fans watch the band perform in the pouring rain at half time of their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) hands off to Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) as Byron's Ricky Messling (19) nears in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello kicks an extra point in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Former Monticello football players watch a replay and smile in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's fans in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) gets a hug following their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello celebrates their win with the ball boy in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello cheers for Monticello's head coach Cully Welter after their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's head coach Cully Welter and Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) watch as others get their medals following their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello gets their photo taken following their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello celebrates with the trophy in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello celebrates their win in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Riley Austin (59) walks off the field after winning their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Riley Austin (59) wraps up Byron's Drake Snodgrass (25) in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.Also in the play was Monticello's Kayden Stinson (51).
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's defense stops Byron's Ricky Messling (19) in their class 3A Football state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Kayden Stinson (51) and Monticello's Henry Dawson (23) stop Byron's Drake Snodgrass (25) from scoring in their class 3A Football state shampionship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 23, 2018.
