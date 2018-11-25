On the Town: PRN Annual Dinner 2018

The Prairie Rivers Network Annual Dinner event at the IHotel in Champaign on October 26, 2018.
Jason Herman (left) with Prairie Rivers Network Communications and Outreach Coordinator Jeff Kohmstedt at the organization's Annual Dinner.
Rick Larimore (center) with the Prairie River Network Annual Dinner Keynote Speakers, John Kanter (left) and Rob Kanter (right).
From the left are Marty Kemper, Prairie Rivers Network Habitat and Agricultural Programs Specialist Kim Erndt-Pitcher at the Prairie Rivers Network Annual Dinner.
Elliot Brinkman, Prairie Rivers Network Water Resources Specialist (left) with John Chick of the Illinois Natural History Survey. Chick is part of the River Team who received the Prairie Rivers Network Outstanding Public Service Award.
From the left are John Kanter, Senior Wildlife Biologist with the National Wildlife Federation, Prairie Rivers Network Director Carol Hays, and Mike Shriberg, Regional Executive Director of the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes Regional Center at the Prairie Rivers Network Annual Dinner in Champaign.
From the left are Prairie Rivers Network board member Erick Freyfogle, Director Carol Hays, Communications and Outreach Coordinator Jeff Kohmstedt, and board members Ellyn Bullock, Clark Bullard, and Rob Kanter.
Prairie Rivers Network Membership Development Assistant Sarah Scott with Azark Cobb at the Prairie Rivers Network Annual Dinner.
Azark Cobb at the Prairie Rivers Network Annual Dinner.
Prairie Rivers Network River Steward of the Year, Tom Eckels (center), with Prairie Rivers Network's Agricultural Programs Specialist Catie Gregg (left) and Scott Hays at the organization's Annual Dinner.
