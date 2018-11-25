Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Sun, 11/25/2018 - 4:37pm | Stephen Haas

Illinois takes on Mississippi Valley State in an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.

