Illinois takes on Mississippi Valley State in an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots against the defense of Mississippi Valley State center Kaleb Allison (32) and forward Marcus Mitchell (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) waits to come into the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) defends against Mississippi Valley State center Emmanuel Ejeh (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) shoots against the defense of Mississippi Valley State guard Jordan Evans (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) moves the ball down the court against Mississippi Valley State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) moves the ball under the basket against Mississippi Valley State center Emmanuel Ejeh (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) shoots under pressure form Mississippi Valley State guard Jordan Evans (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) shoots under pressure from Mississippi Valley State center Emmanuel Ejeh (10) and center Aleksa Koracin (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reaches for a rebound against Mississippi Valley State center Kaleb Allison (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) battles against Mississippi Valley State guard Tereke Eckwood (5) for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) shoots against the defense of Mississippi Valley State center Emmanuel Ejeh (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots between Mississippi Valley State guard Michael Green (15) and guard Patrick Rucker (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) sets up a play against Mississippi Valley State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) shoots over the reach of Mississippi Valley State center Aleksa Koracin (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) positions himself for a rebound against Mississippi Valley State center Emmanuel Ejeh (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) defends against Mississippi Valley State guard Tereke Eckwood (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket against Mississippi Valley State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) defends against Mississippi Valley State guard Tereke Eckwood (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois center Samba Kane (34) dunks against Mississippi Valley State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood motions from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) moves the ball down the court against Mississippi Valley State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) shoots against Mississippi Valley State center Aleksa Koracin (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood calls out from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) shoots over the reach of Mississippi Valley State center Emmanuel Ejeh (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 86-67.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.