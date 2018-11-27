HS Boys Basketball: UNI vs. VG-H

Villa Grove/Heritage vs. University High in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Will Wilson (33) and University High's Henry D'Angelo (30), University High's Steve Blanke (11) and University High's Matthew Jin (32) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Jared Stevens (13) and University High's David Sun (24) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Cole Thomas (25) and University High's Arav Jagroop (20) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
University High's Asante Woods (3) and Villa Grove/Heritage's Jared Stevens (13) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grover/Heritage's Will Wilson (33) and University High's Steve Blanke (11) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
University High's Asante Woods (3) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
University High's Tim Cho (10) and Villa Grove/Heritage's Kane Davison (10) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Evan Wilson (45) and University High's Arav Jagroop (20) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
University High's Arav Jagroop (20) and Villa Grove/Heritage's Logan Nohren (44) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Jared Stevens (13) and University High's Steve Blanke (11) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Bryce Dalle (31) and University High's Steve Blanke (11) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
University High's Tim Cho (10) and Villa Grove/Heritage's Evan Wilson (45) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Evan Wilson (45) and Villa Grove/Heritage's Jared Stevens (13) and University High's Adit Kalsotra (1) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
University High's head coach Rashod Seaton, left, in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Bryce Dalle (31) and University High's Matthew Jin (32) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's Will Wilson (33) and University High's Steve Blanke (11)n a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grovr/Heritage's Bryce Dalle (31) and Villa Grove/Heritage's Will Wilson (33) and University High's Steve Blanke (11) in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Villa Grove/Heritage's head coach Corey White in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
