HS Boys Basketball: UNI vs. VG-H
Tue, 11/27/2018 - 6:16pm | Robin Scholz

Villa Grove/Heritage vs. University High in a prep basketball game at Kenney Gym in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

