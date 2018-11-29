Illinois volleyball during an open practice at Huff Hall ahead of Friday's NCAA tournament first-round match.
Illinois volleyball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Jordyn Poulter shares a laugh with head coach Chris Tamas during the Illinois volleyball open practice at Huff Hall ahead of Friday's NCAA tournament first-round match on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Head coach Chris Tamas prepares to talk to members of his team during the Illinois volleyball open practice at Huff Hall ahead of Friday's NCAA tournament first-round match on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Jordyn Poulter does a little dance during the Illinois volleyball open practice at Huff Hall on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Head coach Chris Tamas during the Illinois volleyball open practice at Huff Hall ahead of Friday's NCAA tournament first-round match on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Volleyball fans Gary Angel, left, and his brother Mark Angel, both from West York, Illinois, watch the Illinois volleyball open practice at Huff Hall on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Head coach Chris Tamas during the Illinois volleyball open practice at Huff Hall on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Head coach Chris Tamas during the Illinois volleyball open practice at Huff Hall on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming shares a laugh with teammates during volleyball open practice at Huff Hall on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Illinois' Blayke Hranicka during volleyball open practice at Huff Hall on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
Illinois' Emmaline Walters jumps to serve during volleyball open practice at Huff Hall on Thursday Nov. 29, 2018.
