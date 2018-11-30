NCAA Round 1: UI Volleyball vs. Eastern Michigan

Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' Beth Prince (8) and Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) react to a point won as Eastern Michigan's Alyssa LaFace (14) watches from the floor in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Members of the Spike Squad hold up cutouts of babies crying and Chris Tamas yelling in response to Eastern Michigan's head coach Kimi Olson complaining about a call in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Morgan O'Brien (16) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) and Illinois' Beth Prince (8) and Eastern Michigan's Alyssa LaFace (14) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) and Illinois' Beth Prince (8) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' fans and band members in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois fans in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois Spike Squad in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Assistant Coach Alfred Reft shows the server where to hit in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney (15) watches her hit go between Eastern Michigan's Heidi Fausze (9) and Eastern Michigan's April Houston (2) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney (15) and Illinois' Ali Bastianelli (5) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) and Eastern Michigan's Ariel Hamby (15) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli (5) and Eastern Michigan's Jordan Smith (12) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Beth Prince (8) and Eastern Michigan's April Houston (2) and Eastern Michigan's Julia Fisher (10) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) sets in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Taylor Kuper (3) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney (15) and Eastern Michigan's Heidi Fausze (9) and Eastern Michigan's April Houston (2) in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
