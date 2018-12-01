UI Volleyball vs. Louisville : Second round NCAA volleyball tournament

Illinois defeated Louisville 25-22, 26-28, 25-17 and 25-18 in thier second-round match of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) reacts after scoring a set-wring point in the third set during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois players celebrate winning a point during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Beth Prince (8) goes up to block Louisville’s Marijke Van Dyke during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney (15) and Ashlyn Fleming (12) go up for a block during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli (5) hits past Louisville’s Melanie McHenry during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Beth Prince (8) is blocked by Louisville’s Marijke Van Dyke during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Morgan O'Brien (16) makes a diving safe near Taylor Kuper (3) during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli (5) on the floor after a Louisville ace-serve during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) looks back as Jacqueline Quade (7) tries to make a save during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Emily Hollowell and Blayke Hranicka (17) cheer from the bench during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) sets the ball during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) and Ali Bastianelli (5) scramble for a ball during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Caroline Welsh (21) and her teammates salute the crowd after their win during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) cheers back to the crowd after their win a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli (5) watches the ball drop over the net during a second-round NCAA volleyball tournament match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.
