Champaign Central faces Champaign Centennial during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign. Central won the game 62-38.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Morgan Browning (4) defends against Centennial's Silva Du (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Azaria Smith (23) blocks a shot from Centennial's Silva Du (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Jayden Wilson (0) drives to the basket against Centennial's Silva Du (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Jayden Wilson (0) shoots past Centennial's Lia Potter (14) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Morgan Browning (4) looks up the court after picking up a loose ball between Centennial's Ashley Kirby (11) and Silva Du (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Chanice Willis (1) shoots against Centennial during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Chanice Willis (1) defends against Centennial's Silva Du (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial Head Coach Jeff Carleton calls out from the bench during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Marysa Morrow (42) defends against a shot from Central's Morgan Browning (4) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Silva Du (15) looks for room to move under pressure from Central's Terrykah Smith (10) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Mackenzie Kersch (3) shoots against Central during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Chanice Willis (1) fights for position with Centennial's Ashley Kirby (11) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central Head Coach Pancho Moore calls out from the bench during the first half of a high school basketball game against Centennial at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Chanice Willis (1) shoots against Centennial during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Lia Potter (14) drives to the basket against the reach of Central's Terrykah Smith (10) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Chanice Willis (1) and Morgan Browning (4) chat between plays during the first half of a high school basketball game against Centennial at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Jefferson Jaguars Dance Team perform on the court during halftime of a high school basketball game between Central and Centennial at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Jayden Wilson (0) moves the ball past Centennial's Kate Kroencke (2) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Jayden Wilson (0) shoots against Centennial's Kate Kroencke (2) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Bayara McDonald (24) pushes the ball up the court under pressure from Central's Jayden Wilson (0) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Centennial vs. Central
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Bayara McDonald (24) shoots against Central's Jayden Wilson (0) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.