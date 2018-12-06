Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, December 6, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State

Thu, 12/06/2018 - 8:19am | Rick Danzl

Ohio State defeated 77-67 in an NCAA college basketball game at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

-