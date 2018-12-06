Ohio State defeated 77-67 in an NCAA college basketball game at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) goes in for a lay up past Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad (12) and forward Kyle Young (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Ohio State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call by the official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Ohio State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call by the official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Ohio State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call by the official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. The Buckeyes won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after being knocked to the floor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. The Buckeyes won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson (34) hangs on the rim after a dunk in front of Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Ohio State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) tries to shoot over Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Ohio State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson (24) goes in for a lay up past Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Ohio State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann yells out a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Ohio State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reaches over the back of Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Ohio State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) goes in for a lay up between Ohio State Andre Wesson (24) and C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) goes in for a dunk past Ohio State guard Keyshawn Woods (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, center, battles Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, left, and guard Alan Griffin, right, for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson (3) dribbles past Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) grabs a rebound from Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson (34) shoots past Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and guard Aaron Jordan (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
UI Men's Basketball vs. Ohio State
Photographer: Jeff Haynes
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) goes in for a lay up past Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) and guard Musa Jallow (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
