UI Women's Basketball vs. Indiana State
Thu, 12/06/2018 - 2:33am | Stephen Haas

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Indiana State Sycamores in an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.

