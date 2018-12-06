UI Women's Basketball vs. Indiana State

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Indiana State Sycamores in an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Cierra Rice (5) drives to the basket against the defense of Indiana State guard Tierra Webb (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois players and coaches line up on the court for the national anthem before the start of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Indiana State at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Cierra Rice (5) shoots a free throw during the second half of NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (35) shoots under pressure from Indiana State center Lynn Tamis (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) reaches for a rebound against Indiana State forward Ty Battle (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Courtney Joens (30) draws a foul from Indiana State guard Tamara Lee (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Cierra Rice (5) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Brandi Beasley (1) moves the ball against Indiana State guard Alexis Delgado (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (35) shoots the ball over the reach of Indiana State forward Kierra Isaiah (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) looks for room to pass under pressure from Indiana State guard Alexis Delgado (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Brandi Beasley (1) looks for an open pass against Indiana State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Cierra Rice (5) drives to the basket against the defense of Indiana State guard Alexis Delgado (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Brandi Beasley (1) shoots between Indiana State center Lynn Tamis (21) and guard Alexis Delgado (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) shoots against Indiana State center Lynn Tamis (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Brandi Beasley (1) shoots between the defense of Indiana State guard Ashli O'Neal (3) and forward Kierra Isaiah (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Courtney Joens (30) passes the ball away from Indiana State guard Janara Flowers (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Kara Charney, 11, of Champaign, tries to get a cookie from her forehead to her mouth without using her hands during the "Cookie Face Challenge" in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Indiana State at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard Cierra Rice (5) gets her hand on a shot from Indiana State guard Ashli O'Neal (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) defends against Indiana State forward Kierra Isaiah (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) and forward Sarah Shewan (31) team up against Indiana State forward Regan Wentland (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Former Illinois men's basketball player Kenny Battle watches from his seat as his daughter, Indiana State forward Ty Battle (33), plays against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois guard J-Naya Ephraim (0) guards against Indiana State guard Alexis Delgado (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (35) reacts after a foul call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 75-57.
