Illinois defeated Marquette 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
UI Volleyball vs. Marquette: NCAA tournament Sweet 16
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Morgan O'Brien, left, and Jacqueline Quade react after winning a point in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Morgan O'Brien, bumps the ball in front of Jacqueline Quade in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois assistant coaches Alfred Reft, left, Rashinda Reed, center, and head coach Chris Tamas relax on the bench during the third set in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter goes up to serve in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois Head Coach Chris Tamas on the bench in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter goes up for a set in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' goes up for a serve in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter celebrates winning a point in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter goes up for a set in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Taylor Kuper sets the ball in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney hits the ball past Marquette's Anna Haak in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney goes up for a kill on Marquette's Anna Haak in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming, left, waits as Jacqueline Quade tips the ball in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney goes up for a block on Marquette's Anna Haak in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney (15) and Ashlyn Fleming (12) try to block Marquette's Anna Haak in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade goes up for a return in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming goes over the net on Marquette's Sarah Rose in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Beth Prince goes up for a kill in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Morgan O'Brien, left, bus the ball near Jacqueline Quade in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Beth Prince reacts after making a kill in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Beth Prince goes up for a kill in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois fans cheer during an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli goes up for a kill in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade tips the ball in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade elevate for a kill in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney and Ali Bastianelli go for a block Marquette in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Caroline Welsh,left, and Ashlyn Fleming reacts after making a save in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming returns the ball in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Kylie Bruder, left, and Beth Prince in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois Head Coach Chris Tamas on the bench in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney hits the ball past Marquette's Allie Barber in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade goes up for a block attempt in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade battles with Marquette's (9) Jenna Rosenthal and (8) Hope Werch in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois wait for a serve in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli tips the ball Marquette's
Allie Barber in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade bumps the ball in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade bumps the ball in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois players line up during the National Anthem in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois players take to the court for their match with Marquette in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois players take to the court for their match with Marquette in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Caroline Welsh reaches for a ball in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois players react after winning a point in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Caroline Welsh bumps the ball in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Beth Prince, left, and Ashlyn Fleming go up for a block attempt in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Morgan O'Brien prepares for the ball as teammates attempt a block in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade reacts after winning a point in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois' Taylor Kuper tosses the ball for a serve in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois players react after winning a point in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Illinois players celebrate their win over Marquette in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
