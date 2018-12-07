Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Volleyball vs. Marquette: NCAA tournament Sweet 16
Fri, 12/07/2018 - 4:05pm | Rick Danzl

Illinois defeated Marquette 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 in an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

