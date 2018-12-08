Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys Basketball: SJO vs. Rantoul
Sat, 12/08/2018 - 2:40am | Stephen Haas

Rantoul beat St. Joseph-Ogden 55-52 in a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.

