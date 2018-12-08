Rantoul beat St. Joseph-Ogden 55-52 in a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
HS Boys Basketball: SJO vs. Rantoul
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Jimmy Nixon (24) drives to the basket against St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Cain (21) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Maycoll Ramos (33) looks for an open play against the defense of St. Joseph-Ogden's Joel Orcutt (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Keyon Button (32) looks to pass as St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Grimsley (12) defends during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Chance Izard (1) moves the ball against the defense of Rantoul's Angelo Brown (23) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keanen Swanson (23) eyes the basket under pressure from Rantoul's Kamryn Rome (22) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Cain (21) and Jack Cook (2) team up against Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (30) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Kamryn Rome (22) makes a move around St. Joseph-Ogden's Chance Izard (1) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Latavius Winston (35) and Angelo Brown (23) reach for a rebound against St. Joseph-Ogden's Joel Orcutt (15) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (30) passes across the court during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
Rantoul fans cheer for their team during the second half of a high school basketball game against St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Cain (21) shoots a layup against Rantoul's Latavius Winston (35) and Hayden Cargo (30) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Rantoul.
