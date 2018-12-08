Illinois faces UNLV during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the UNiversity of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) defends against UNLV guard Trey Woodbury (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) jump for the ball at the start of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) passes the ball away from the defense of UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois center Samba Kane (34) shoots against the defense of UNLV forward Shakur Juiston (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) dunks past UNLV forward Shakur Juiston (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) moves the ball around forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) shoots against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and teammates celebrate on the bench after a play against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) shoots over the reach of UNLV forward Tervell Beck (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) drives to the basket under pressure from UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman stands on the court with former men's basketball coach Lou Henson and his wife, Mary Henson, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) defends against UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. UNLV
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and forward Kipper Nichols (2) team up against UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.