UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Sat, 12/08/2018 - 7:15pm | Stephen Haas

Illinois defeats Wisconsin 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23 in the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

