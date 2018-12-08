Illinois defeats Wisconsin 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23 in the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive specialist Caroline Welsh (21) celebrates with teammates after a point against Wisconsin during the third set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive specialist Caroline Welsh (21) and middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming (12) dive for a ball during the second set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship against Wisconsin at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois outside hitter Megan Cooney (15) spikes the ball against Wisconsin outside hitter Molly Haggerty (23) during the second set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois outside hitter Jacqueline Quade (7) spikes the ball against Wisconsin outside hitter Madison Duello (14) during the second set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois outside hitter Jacqueline Quade (7) hits the ball against the block from Wisconsin middle blocker Tionna Williams (11) and outside hitter Madison Duello (14) during the second set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive specialist Morgan O'Brien (16) hits the ball during the third set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship against Wisconsin at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois outside hitter Megan Cooney (15) and middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming (12) reach to block a hit from Wisconsin outside hitter Molly Haggerty (23) during the third set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois setter Jordyn Poulter (1) eyes the ball during the fourth set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship against Wisconsin at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive specialist Taylor Kuper (3), outside hitter Jacqueline Quade (7) and defensive specialist Morgan O'Brien (16) dive for a ball during the fourth set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship against Wisconsin at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois teammates celebrate after defeating Wisconsin in the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois teammates celebrate after defeating Wisconsin in the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois teammates celebrate on the court after defeating Wisconsin in the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman hugs Illinois setter Jordyn Poulter (1) after Illinois beat Wisconsin in the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Chris Tamas celebrates on the court after Illinois defeated Wisconsin in the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Volleyball vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois setter Jordyn Poulter (1) sets the ball during the first set of the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship against Wisconsin at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.