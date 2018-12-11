Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Volleyball Sendoff
UI Volleyball Sendoff

Tue, 12/11/2018 - 2:55pm | Robin Scholz

Fans and members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. 

