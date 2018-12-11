UI Volleyball Sendoff

Fans and members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
L-R-Jacqueline Quade, Jordyn Poulter and Caroline Welsh dance to the band music as fans and members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
Illinois Jordyn Poulter (1) leads the team in hand slaps with fans at the send off for the University of Illinois
volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in
Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
Illinois players sing the Alma Mater as fans and members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois
volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in
Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
Senior Blayke Hranicka (17) talks as fans and members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois
volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in
Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
Senior Ali Bastianelli (5) talks as fans and members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois
volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in
Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
Illinois head coach Chris Tamas talks as fans and members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois
volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in
Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
Illinois Jordyn Poulter (1) looks over Huff Hall after fans and members of the Marching Illini sent off the University of Illinois
volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in
Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
The team listens as fans and members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois
volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in
Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
-
Members of the Marching Illini send off the University of Illinois
volleyball team to the Final Four in Minnesota with a pep rally at Huff Hall in
Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.