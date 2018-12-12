Members of the Illinois volleyball team worked out on the eve of their NCAA volleyball tournament semifinal match at Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
UI Volleyball at the Final Four
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Chris Tamas talks to his team during practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli, Jordyn Poulter, Blayke Hranicka, and head coach Chris Tamas, during a press conference at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli, Jordyn Poulter, Blayke Hranicka, and head coach Chris Tamas, during a press conference at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli, left, Jordyn Poulter and Blayke Hranicka, with head coach Chris Tamas, right, during a press conference at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter answers a question during a press conference for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Head coach Chris Tamas laughs while answering a question during a press conference at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois Assistant Coach Rashinda Reed takes a photo to the entrance of the locker room for the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli is interviewed near the team's locker room at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Chris Tamas, right, greets Nebraska’s Kenzie Maloney near Nebraska head coach and his former boss John Cook outside their locker rooms at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Chris Tamas, right, jokingly arm wrestles with Nebraska head coach and his former boss John Cook outside their locker rooms at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Chris Tamas, right, talks with Nebraska head coach and his former boss John Cook outside their locker rooms at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Gies of Business students left to right, Taylor Kuper, Lexie Smith, Emmaline Walters, Jacqueline Quade and Kylie Bruder pose for a group photos before during practice at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter, left, Taylor Kuper and Morgan O'Brien, right, jog on the court while warming up for practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Members of the Illinois volleyball team practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter, left, Taylor Kuper and Morgan O'Brien, right, wave their arms while warming up for practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney bumps a ball during practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming, left, tries to pat down the hair of Ali Bastianelli during practice at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois head coach Chris Tamas wheels volleyballs across the court during practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Holly Stalcup, left, and Giana O'Connor, both from Champaign, watch the Illinois volleyball team practice at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Members of the Illinois volleyball team practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Chris Tamas (top center) watches over practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Chris Tamas watches over practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter sets the ball during practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Members of the Illinois coaching staff talk during practice at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Members of the Illinois volleyball team practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois Assistant Coach Alfred Reft at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
The hair of Illinois' Jordyn Poulter raises up during practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming adjusts one of her kneepads during practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter and Chris Tamas during practice at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Chris Tamas talks with Josh Whitman during practice for the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
