UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska: NCAA National semifinal
Thu, 12/13/2018 - 11:31am | Rick Danzl

Nebraska defeated Illinois in five sets in their NCAA volleyball tournament semifinal match at Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

