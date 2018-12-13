UI Volleyball vs. Nebraska: NCAA National semifinal

Nebraska defeated Illinois in five sets in their NCAA volleyball tournament semifinal match at Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) left, Morgan O'Brien (16) center and Ali Bastianelli (5) scramble for the ball during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
A pair of Nebraska fans stay in their seats while surrounded by cheering Illinois fans during a pep rally for the Illini at the Pour House in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois volleyball players take part in a pep rally at the Pour House in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois volleyball players take part in a pep rally at the Pour House in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois volleyball head coach Chris Tamas speaks during a pep rally at the Pour House in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois volleyball fans cheer during a pep rally at the Pour House in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois volleyball fans cheer during a pep rally at the Pour House in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois volleyball head coach Chris Tamas speaks during a pep rally at the Pour House in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois volleyball players take part in a pep rally at the Pour House in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Morgan O'Brien (16) tries to save the ball as Jacqueline Quade (7) and Ali Bastianelli (5) look during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Thomas Durbin, Oakwood, flies the Illinois colors during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Beth Prince (8) hits past Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) and Nicklin Hames (1) during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) sets Ashlyn Fleming (12) during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois fans cheer during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Ali Bastianelli (5) runs on the court during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) goes up after being set by Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) shakes hands with members of the Nebraska team after their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) is unable to make a save during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Players watch from the Illinois bench during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) reacts after making a kill during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Taylor Kuper (3) serves during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Left to right, Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1), Morgan O'Brien (16), Jacqueline Quade (7), Ashlyn Fleming (12), and Megan Cooney (15) react after a point during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) and Beth Prince (8) go up to block Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) goes up to set the ball for Ashlyn Fleming (12) during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) reacts after a point during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Members of the Illinois volleyball gather after their in the semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Masked Illinois fan stands behind some Nebraska fans during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Assistant coach Alfred Reft, left, talks with head coach Chris Tamas as players gather on the court before the fifth set of their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) bumps the ball during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Morgan O'Brien (16) saves the ball during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Nebraska head coach John Cook, left, shakes hands with Illinois head coach Chris Tamas after their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Megan Cooney (15) tips the ball over two Nebraska players during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) dives for the ball but was unable to make the save giving Nebraska their 14th point in the fifth set during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Taylor Kuper (3) makes a dig on the ball that dropped to the court on match point during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Caroline Welsh (21) makes a diving attempt to make a save during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) set the ball during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Members of the Illinois band perform during the semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
