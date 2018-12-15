Illinois hosts East Tennessee State for an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) moves the ball against East Tennessee State guard Bo Hodges (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) protects a rebound against East Tennessee State forward Jeromy Rodriguez (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois center Samba Kane (34) and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) defend against a shot from East Tennessee State forward Jeromy Rodriguez (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) shoots under pressure form East Tennessee State guard Bo Hodges (3) and forward Jeromy Rodriguez (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) drives to the basket against East Tennessee State center Lucas N'Guessan (25) and guard Isaiah Tisdale (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) shoots against East Tennessee State guard Tray Boyd III (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) gets tangled up with East Tennessee State guard Isaiah Tisdale (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) gets tangled up with East Tennessee State guard Isaiah Tisdale (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) drives to the basket against East Tennessee State forward Mladen Armus (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) moves along the baseline past East Tennessee State forward Mladen Armus (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) takes the handoff from center Samba Kane (34) as East Tennessee State forward Jeromy Rodriguez (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) eyes the basket under pressure from East Tennessee State forward Mladen Armus (33) and guard Tray Boyd III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) moves the ball as East Tennessee State guard Tray Boyd III (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) moves the ball past East Tennessee State guard Patrick Good (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) makes a move towards the basket against East Tennessee State guard Kevon Tucker (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois teammates stand on the court for the national anthem before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shoots between the defense of East Tennessee State forward Mladen Armus (33) and guard Patrick Good (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. East Tennessee State
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) shakes hands with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.
