Members of the News-Gazette's 2018 All-Area Football Team pose on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
2018 N-G All-Area Football Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the News-Gazette's All-Area Football Team pose for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10), the News-Gazette's All-Area Football Player of the Year, is held up by teammates Devin Graham (5), Riley Austin (59), Alek Bundy (35) and Asher Bradd (3) on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Wyatt Mosier (58) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Mahomet-Seymour's Connor Thomason (85) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee (2) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Oakwood's Nick Grubb (37) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Cole Zaccarelli (55) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fisher's Tanner Diorio (60) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fisher's Tyler Wilson (20) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Tuscola's CJ Picazo (77) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Argenta-Oreana's Skyler Peterson (21) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Argenta-Oreana's Makail Stanley (8) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Caleb Lahey (24) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Monticello's Riley Austin (59) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Monticello's Asher Bradd (3) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Arcola's Hugo Garza (52) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Champaign Central's Correyante Boyd (21) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Champaign Central's Connor Milton (10) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor (33) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Josh Bleich (53) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Hayden Workman (71) poses for a photo on the field at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
