Illinois women's basketball faces Missouri at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (35) drives to the basket against the defense of Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3), guard Amber Smith (23) and forward Hannah Schuchts (13) during the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Courtney Joens (30) defends against a shot from Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Brandi Beasley (1) defends against Missouri guard Lauren Aldridge (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) defends against Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) during the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Nancy Fahey calls out from the bench during the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Brandi Beasley (1) calls out to teammates during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (35) shoots under pressure from Missouri forward Hannah Schuchts (13) at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard J-Naya Ephram (0) looks for room to move against the defense of Missouri forward Grace Berg (43) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) looks for an open play against Missouri during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (35) heads to the basket against the defense of Missouri forward Emmanuelle Tahane (34) during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Women's Basketball vs. Mizzou
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Cierra Rice (5) moves the ball against Missouri forward Emmanuelle Tahane (34) during the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
