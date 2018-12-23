The Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Sisters, Ronda Scott (left) and Sharon Duitsman, show off the pies they made for the pie auction at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
A dessert and pie auction is a big hit at the Harvest Gala. Mary Stocks (left) shows off the strawberry-rhubarb pie she baked and Champaign County Farm Bureau board member Cheryl Mitchell holds the double chocolate bundt cake from her kitchen.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Three of the scholarship recipients at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest gala. From the left are Morgan Rothermel of Homer, and Riley Knott and Emily Bluhm of St. Joseph. Scholarship recipients were on hand to help guests with the silent and live auction activities at the fundraiser.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Sara Tondini (left) with Champaign County Farm Bureau Executive Director Kirk Builta and Nancy Strunk at the annual Harvest Gala.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Sophia Hortin, state FFA President and scholarship recipient, with event emcee Kris Ehler at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala held at Pear Creek Estates.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Three scholarship recipients wait to assist guests at the Harvest Gala. From the left are Matthew Raab, Allie Place, and Claire Smith. All three are from St. Joseph.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Jim Goss (center) sells raffle tickets with scholarship recipients Bailey Park-Moore of Fisher (left) and Madison Mitchell of Mahomet.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Howard and Rosanne Brown check out the dessert auction offerings at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Champaign County Fair Queen, Gracyn Allen, with her parents Craig and Tami Allen at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Tori and Greg Stierwalt a the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala.
On The Town: CCFB Harvest Gala 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala event in Champaign at Pear Tree Estates on November 16, 2018
Joan Burke (left) and Kay Rayburn relax by the fire at Pear Tree Estates during the Champaign County Farm Bureau Harvest Gala.
