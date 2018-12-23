A look back at Christmas in Champaign-Urbana through the years.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: University of Illinois
Ben Franklin Madrigal Performance, 1976.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: Vanda Bidwell/The News-Gazette
Despite a lack of snow, Santa arrives in downtown Champaign on a horse-drawn sleigh in 1982.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: Curt Beamer/The News-Gazette
City of Champaign employee John Bothwell hangs Christmas ornaments on north Neil Street in November 1985.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: News-Gazette file photo
For years, including in 1986, the living nativity was a popular holiday attraction at the Muncie Baptist Church in Muncie. The church is taking this year off from the spectacle.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
Major Nix of Champaign puts away his Christmas decorations for the season Monday, Jan. 14, 2001, at his home on Beardsley Avenue in Champaign.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Spectators gather for the annual Christmas parade Sunday, Nov. 23, 2003, in Farmer City.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Physical-education teacher, Lynn Mikovich, dressed as Santa Claus, starts the bowling activity by releasing the first ball as she gets fourth-grade students into the holiday spirit during class Friday, Dec. 17, 2004, at Dr. Howard Elementary School in Champaign.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
County Market cashier Marissa Hulvey paints a wreath on the front window of the business Thursday, Nov. 2, 2006, at the Village Mall in Danville.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/The News-Gazette
The crowd applauds as the tree is lit Friday, Dec. 4, 2009, at the Parade of Lights and tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Champaign.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Jalesa Wesley, right and Mike Long work on pens at the Center for Children's Services on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2010, in Danville ahead of the agency's annual Christmas Cafe and Bazaar.
The Way We Were: Christmas
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Santa Claus shares the first gift of Christmas, a silver bell, with 2-year-old Parker Staley of Pesotum on the 'Polar Express' on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, at the Monticello Railway Museum.
