HS Boys Basketball: Monticello vs. Oakwood
Wed, 12/26/2018 - 7:13pm | Stephen Haas

Monticello defeated Oakwood 35-32 in game two of the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.

