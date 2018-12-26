Monticello defeated Oakwood 35-32 in game two of the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Monticello vs. Oakwood
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) moves the ball up the court under pressure from Oakwood's Zane Priest (2) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Ben Singleton (21) protects the ball from Oakwood's Noah Ruch (25), Trevan Garrett (11) and Bryce Jones (14) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) looks to pass against Oakwood during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Ethan Johns (22) fights for position for a rebound against Oakwood's Isaiah Ruch (10), Trevan Garrett (11) and Bryce Jones (14) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Oakwood's Isaiah Ruch (10), Noah Ruch (25) and Bryce Jones (14) battle for a rebound against Monticello's Ethan Johns (22) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Oakwood's Zane Priest (2) shoots against Monticello's Ethan Johns (22) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) and Ben Singleton (21) reach for a rebound against Oakwood's Isaiah Ruch (10) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Oakwood's Bryce Jones (14) moves the ball against Monticello during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Ryan Reeder (13) and Ben Singleton (21) team up against Oakwood's Bryce Jones (14) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Ethan Johns (22) defends against Oakwood's Trevan Garrett (11) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Oakwood's Isaiah Ruch (10) pressures Monticello's Ben Singleton (21) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Alek Bundy (11) and Ryan Reeder (13) defend against Oakwood's Isaiah Ruch (10) during the second half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) shoots under pressure from Oakwood's Isaiah Ruch (10) during the second half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
The Oakwood bench reacts to a three point shot from teammate Andy Hohn (20) during the second half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Oakwood's Trevan Garrett (11) shoots against the defense of Monticello's Ben Singleton (21) during the second half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Oakwood's Trevan Garrett (11) looks for room to pass against Monticello's Ben Singleton (21) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello's Alek Bundy (11) and Ethan Johns (22) defend against a shot from Oakwood's Trevan Garrett (11) during the first half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Oakwood Head Coach Jeff Mandrell calls out from the bench during the second half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello cheerleader Abigail Elston's Santa-themed socks are seen as she cheers on the court during the second half of a game against Oakwood during the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Monticello Head Coach Kevin Roy calls out from the bench during the second half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Oakwood's Zane Priest (2) shoots above the reach of Monticello's Ethan Miller (12) and Devin Graham (5) during the second half of game two in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
