HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview

Wed, 12/26/2018 - 7:06pm | Stephen Haas

Paxton-Buckley-Loda beat Ridgeview 60-54 during game one of the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.

