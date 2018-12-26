Paxton-Buckley-Loda beat Ridgeview 60-54 during game one of the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Trey VanWinkle (3) celebrates after a play against Ridgeview during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ridgeview's Tristan Campbell (44) looks for room to pass against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Austin Gooden (22) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ridgeview Head Coach Rodney Kellar reacts on the sideline during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Head Coach Adam Schonauer talks to his team in a timeout during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Kyle Poll (23) looks to pass against Ridgeview's Ryan Parker (23) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colton Coy (21) defends against a shot from Ridgeview's Ryan Parker (23) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colton Coy (21) drives to the basket against the defense of Ridgeview's Levi Zimmerman (25) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ridgeview's Ryan Parker (23) passes away form Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Austin Gooden (22) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Trey VanWinkle (3) shoots under pressure from Ridgeview's Garrett Stevens (45) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Head Coach Adam Schonauer looks at the scoreboard during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mason Ecker (12) shoots against Ridgeview during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ridgeview's Levi Zimmerman (25) pressures Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mason Ecker (12) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ridgeview's Garrett Stevens (45) looks for a rebound against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Drake Schrodt (5) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ridgeview's Tristan Campbell (44) looks for a rebound against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mason Ecker (12) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ridgeview's Levi Zimmerman (25) scrambles for a loose ball against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Sam Penicook (13) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
HS Boys Basketball: PBL Vs. Ridgeview
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Drake Schrodt (5) moves the ball under pressure from Ridgeview's DJ Schroeder (10), Levi Zimmerman (25) and Reece Ramirez (22) during the second half of game one in the 2018 Sages Holiday Hoopla Boys Tournament at Monticello High School's Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Monticello.
